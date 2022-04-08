Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

