Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 42,458 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

