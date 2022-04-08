Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.