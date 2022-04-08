Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,777,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $126,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $449.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.68. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

