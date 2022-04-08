Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,781 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $87,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.