Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $720,000 Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

