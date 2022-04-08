Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $726,000 Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

