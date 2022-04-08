Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $734,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $217.58 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.26.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

