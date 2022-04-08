Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $81.66 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

