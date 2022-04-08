Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,431 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 443.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANM. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.