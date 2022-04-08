Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,923,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,415,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,836,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 564,633 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

