Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as high as C$3.29. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 26,950 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$125.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

