Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Up 3.1%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 4,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 158,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

