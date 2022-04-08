Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.14 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 809,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,053,000 after buying an additional 542,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

