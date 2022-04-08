ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 0.7%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 7,882,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 4,991,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.22 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company has 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in Philippines.

