Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

