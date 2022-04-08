Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $36.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $95,128. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. 1,090,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

