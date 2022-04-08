EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target Raised to €24.50

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($25.82) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDRVF. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf raised EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.82) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.