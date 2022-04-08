Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $123.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,415. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,277,993. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

