Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 597,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

