Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 1,615 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fresh Del Monte Produce makes up about 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.27% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE FDP traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.38. 385,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $32,068.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $956,000 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

