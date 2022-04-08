Eidelman Virant Capital Has $481,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,084,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,808,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

