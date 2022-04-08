Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,607,000 after purchasing an additional 160,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 183,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 3,566,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,751. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

