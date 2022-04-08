Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $327,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446,434 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 512,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 3,419,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,136. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

