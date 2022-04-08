Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $103.61. 5,702,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,646. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

