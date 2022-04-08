Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.43. 4,119,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average of $255.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $293.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

