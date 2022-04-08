Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 38,000 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.33% of Noodles & Company worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 127,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 230,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

