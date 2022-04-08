Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

