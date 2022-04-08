Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,801.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

