Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

