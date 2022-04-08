Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.89 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

