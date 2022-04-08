Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.52.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.