Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYSGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

