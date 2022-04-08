Emercoin (EMC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $10,574.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,942,831 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.