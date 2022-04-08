Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood to Neutral

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

EIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EIG stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Employers has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

