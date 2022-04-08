Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $2,366,421.30 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68.

ENTA stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

