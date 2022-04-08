Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Up 2.9%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $75.30. 6,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 180,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,927 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

