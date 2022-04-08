Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.50.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.03. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

