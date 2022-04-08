Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.01

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 1920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Enfusion Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

