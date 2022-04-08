Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 6,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

