Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enovis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.41. Enovis reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovis will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enovis.

Get Enovis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,654. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enovis has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $164.01.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovis (ENOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.