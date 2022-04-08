Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.39.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $206.95 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.49.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.