Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.