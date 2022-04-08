Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.61. Entegris has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

