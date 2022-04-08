Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.28

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.28 and last traded at $121.43, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

