Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENV stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 335.26 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,075,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

