EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.10.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $28.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,509. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

