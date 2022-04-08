EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading Up 6.1%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.46 and last traded at $297.46. Approximately 2,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,565,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.29.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.96. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

