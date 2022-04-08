EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading Up 6.1%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.46 and last traded at $297.46. Approximately 2,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,565,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.29.
Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.10.
The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.96. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
