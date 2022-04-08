EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Clive L. Spears Acquires 12,500 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Clive L. Spears bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,875 ($28,688.52).
ESO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 254 ($3.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248. The stock has a market cap of £80.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 442 ($5.80).
About EPE Special Opportunities (Get Rating)
