EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Clive L. Spears Acquires 12,500 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Clive L. Spears bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,875 ($28,688.52).

ESO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 254 ($3.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248. The stock has a market cap of £80.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 442 ($5.80).

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

About EPE Special Opportunities (Get Rating)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.