ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PLUS opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,774,000 after buying an additional 2,665,643 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after buying an additional 877,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ePlus by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 693,850 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 574,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,308,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.