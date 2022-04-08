EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 2.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $37.05. Approximately 35,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,974,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

